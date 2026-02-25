Harvard’s Slutty Professor Finally Pays Price for Epstein Shame

Harvard professor Larry Summers’ disgusting emails with Jeffrey Epstein have finally cost him his position at the university.
A Harvard spokesperson tells The New York Times that Summers, 71, will resign at the end of the school year.
Summers has been on leave since November after initially attempting to continue teaching despite significant backlash to the release of emails between him and Epstein that showed him discussing his pursuit of women and using racial slurs.
