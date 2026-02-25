Politics

Harvard’s Slutty Professor Finally Pays Price for Epstein Shame

GOODBYE!

The disgraced Larry Summers is leaving Harvard after all.

Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter

Former US Treasury secretary Larry Summers speaks during the World Economic Summit
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Harvard professor Larry Summers’ disgusting emails with Jeffrey Epstein have finally cost him his position at the university.

A Harvard spokesperson tells The New York Times that Summers, 71, will resign at the end of the school year.

Summers has been on leave since November after initially attempting to continue teaching despite significant backlash to the release of emails between him and Epstein that showed him discussing his pursuit of women and using racial slurs.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

