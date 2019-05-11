Harvey Weinstein Attorney Ronald Sullivan Out as Harvard Dean

Ronald Sullivan, one of the attorneys for Harvey Weinstein, has been removed as a dean at Harvard University. Sullivan, a Harvard Law School Professor, has faced intense criticism from students and faculty for representing the disgraced Hollywood producer. Many have protested and called for the professor to step down as dean of Winthrop House, an undergraduate residential house. Weinstein faces multiple accusations of sexual assault, as well as an allegation of rape. Dean of the College Rakesh Khurana wrote that he decided to remove Sullivan because the environment in Winthrop is “untenable.” “The concerns expressed have been serious and numerous. The actions that have been taken to improve the climate have been ineffective, and the noticeable lack of faculty dean presence during critical moments has further deteriorated the climate in the House,” Khurana wrote. “I have concluded that the situation in the House is untenable.” Sullivan will end his term on June 30, according to an email to House affiliates sent Saturday morning.