Harvey Weinstein Can Appeal Rape Conviction, New York Court Says
‘A DESPERATE MAN’
Harvey Weinstein was granted a request to appeal his rape and sexual assault conviction before New York’s highest court, a court spokesperson said Wednesday. “Harvey lives to fight another day,” his attorney, Arthur Aidala, told Page Six. The disgraced Hollywood producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison after a February 2020 conviction on two counts of committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree and one count of third-degree rape. (He was acquitted of several other charges, including predatory rape, which carried a possible life sentence.) “Weinstein is a desperate man,” Douglas Wigdor, who represented several of the mogul’s victims, said in a statement to NBC News, “but we are confident that New York’s highest court will ultimately reject his appeal and affirm... the trial court’s conviction and sentence.” More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual abuse. He is currently jailed in Los Angeles, awaiting trial this year over 11 separate counts of rape and sexual assault.