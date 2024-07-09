Harvey Weinstein Complains About the Carby Meals at Rikers
IT’S NO NOBU
Ex-Hollywood producer and convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein has reportedly complained about the carby meals at Rikers despite having much larger fish to fry. Per the Daily Mail, the diet complaints came to light via Weinstein’s lawyer, Arthur Aidala, during a hearing Tuesday regarding his now-overturned 2020 rape conviction. According to the outlet, the hearing revealed that prosecutors are looking to find new victims of Weinstein before handing down a new indictment and trying him again. Aidala also complained about delays in the case, to which prosecutor Nicole Blumberg responded, “It is an ongoing process. We don’t anticipate a delay but I can’t give the court a specific timeframe.” Weistein’s health struggles since going to prison have been various. Most recently, he had a brief stay at Bellevue. In court Tuesday, Aidala listed out Weinstein’s current health troubles, which included heart issues, scoliosis, and diabetes. Aidala attributed the diabetes to “the diet they give in Rikers Island [which] is 90 percent carbohydrates which just turn into sugar.” Weinstein is due back in court later this month.