Harvey Weinstein ‘Flew First Class’ From Los Angeles to New NY Jail: Report
‘TREATMENT NEEDS’
Disgraced movie mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein reportedly flew first class from Los Angeles to New York earlier this week—his ticket paid for by California taxpayers, TMZ reported, with investigators and medical personnel aboard the flight. Weinstein is serving a 16-year sentence for rape and two counts of sexual assault after a trial in Los Angeles, as well as a 23-year sentence for separate rape and sexual assault convictions in New York.
The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told TMZ that Weinstein had been assigned to the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Oneida County, NY, to continue serving his sentence “after a review of his treatment needs.” Weinstein’s commercial flight on Wednesday was reportedly paid for by the office of the Los Angeles District Attorney, TMZ said. The producer’s spokesperson told the outlet that the disgraced producer, who has consistently maintained his innocence, had “received treatment prior to getting on the flight for medical issues he's had over the years.” The Los Angeles D.A.'s Office told TMZ, “[Weinstein] was returned to New York via a method we typically use pursuant to our extradition agreement with New York.”