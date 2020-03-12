Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Had ‘Mild Heart Attack’ After Being Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison
Harvey Weinstein reportedly suffered a “mild heart attack” after he was sentenced Wednesday to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, according to Fox News. Citing an NYU Langone and Bellevue Hospital source, the news outlet said Weinstein was rushed to the New York hospital Wednesday for an “emergency angioplasty” and stayed overnight. Hours after his sentencing, he was once again moved to Bellevue Hospital after complaining of chest pains. His spokesperson told The Daily Beast that Rikers Island jail staff “had decided for safety” to have him checked out at the hospital. “He is being watched carefully at Bellevue,” his spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Thursday but declined to confirm the reported heart attack.
This is the second time Weinstein ended up in Bellevue Hospital after being given distressing news. Following his February conviction, he was sent to the hospital instead of Rikers Island jail complex after he experienced high blood pressure and heart palpitations. He later “had a stent put in to open a blockage,” and remained at the hospital for 10 days, his spokesperson said.