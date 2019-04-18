Judge Allows Sex-Trafficking Claim in Lawsuit Against Harvey Weinstein

A New York judge has allowed a class-action lawsuit with a sex-trafficking claim against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to proceed, according to an Associated Press report. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein reportedly eliminated the lawsuit’s 17 other claims, but let the sex-trafficking claim remain, ruling that the law applied for those “enticed into sexual acts with false promises of career advancement.” The lawsuit was originally filed in 2017, with 10 plaintiffs claiming Weinstein assaulted and harassed them between 1993 and 2011. The disgraced producer faces several lawsuits, and has been charged with sexual assault. Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual relationships or sexual contact.