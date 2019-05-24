WSJ: Harvey Weinstein Reaches Tentative $44 Million Deal With Alleged Victims, Film Studio

Harvey Weinstein has reached a preliminary $44 million deal with the women who accused him of sexual misconduct, the board members of his former film studio, and the New York attorney general’s office to settle lawsuits against the disgraced Hollywood producer, The Wall Street Journal reports. “For the first time, as of yesterday…we now have an economic agreement in principle that is supported by the plaintiffs, the [New York attorney general’s] office, the defendants and all of the insurers,” lawyer Adam Harris, who represents studio co-founder, Bob Weinstein, told Judge Mary Walrath of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware. Harris said if the agreement is finalized, it would allocate about $30 million to the plaintiffs, which include Weinstein’s alleged victims, people formerly employed by Weinstein Co., and creditors who loaned money to the production company before it filed bankruptcy last year. Another $14 million would reportedly be doled out to pay legal fees incurred by Weinstein’s associates.