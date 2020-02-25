CHEAT SHEET
Harvey Weinstein Taken to Bellevue Hospital After Verdict
DETOUR
Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Harvey Weinstein, disgraced Hollywood titan and convicted rapist, was taken to New York’s Bellevue Hospital after he was found guilty of first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree rape on Monday. His attorney, Donna Rotunno, told The Daily Beast her client was in the hospital due to “high blood pressure” and that it was unclear when he would be transferred. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein is currently in Bellevue’s prison ward and is expected to end up at North Infirmary Command on Rikers Island. The movie mogul faced numerous sexual assault and harassment accusations, and is now facing at least five years in prison.