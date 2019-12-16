Harvey Weinstein Thinks He’s a Hero to Women. Really.

Read it at New York Post
Harvey Weinstein says he’s been a gift to women who now feels like “the forgotten man.” In an interview with the New York Post, the disgraced movie mogul, who is accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women, boasted about all the breaks he gave female talent. “I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!” he said from a Manhattan hospital where he had spinal surgery. “It all got eviscerated because of what happened.” Weinstein goes on trial for rape next month.