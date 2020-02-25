Harvey Weinstein Trial Juror: I Tried to Block Out Nude Photos of Movie Mogul Shown in Court
One of the jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s trial told Inside Edition that she tried to “block” out nude photos of the movie mogul that were shown in the courtroom. “It was presented to us, so it wasn’t something that we could have blocked out, but it’s hard not to make a face,” Juror #2 said. She also said “tensions were high” in the final moments before the verdict of the disgraced Hollywood mogul was delivered on Monday. “My hands were sweating. I felt like my heart was gonna pop out of my chest,” she said. “I wouldn’t say it was nerve-wracking, but it was just like ‘This is it. This is the moment.’” The juror, who said she didn't know who Weinstein was before the trial, said she thought about her decision over the weekend and felt “confident” before Monday. “We had one person take control, he was the person that put everyone on the right path,” she said. Despite the jury delivering guilty verdicts of first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree rape, she said Weinstein's lawyers were “very strong” and had made “valid points.”
The jury cleared Weinstein of first-degree rape and predatory sexual assault, but the juror said some on the jury found “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra's testimony “convincing.” “I feel like the way things went for her, it was wrong. I feel like hopefully with the verdict we gave, she has some type of closure,” she said. “Every last woman that took the stand, I wish them the best... I hope this is now a chapter that they can close and move forward with their lives now.”