Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyer Jose Baez Wants Off the Case

Harvey Weinstein’s attorney Jose Baez has asked a Manhattan judge to let him off the case, citing “difficult” behavior from the disgraced Hollywood producer as the reason, Page Six reported Monday.

Baez is best known for previously representing accused child murder Casey Anthony. He reportedly told a judge in a letter last week that Weinstein has threatened legal action against his law firm, will only communicate with him through outside lawyers, and has not complied with their agreed-upon fee.

“First, Mr. Weinstein has engaged in behavior that makes this representation unreasonably difficult to carry out effectively and has insisted upon taking actions with which I have fundamental disagreements,’’ Baez wrote to Supreme Court Justice James Burke last week. “It is clear that Mr. Weinstein’s best interests will be served by this Firm’s withdrawal.”

Baez took on the case after Weinstein's first lawyer, Ben Brafman, left in January due to alleged clashes with the ex-mogul over his legal strategy. Weinstein faces multiple sexual-assault allegations, and a total of more than 80 women have accused him of sexual misconduct.