Has Petraeus Coverage Gone Too Far?
The Daily Beast's Howard Kurtz and Daily Download's Lauren Ashburn join CNN's 'Starting Point' to discuss coverage of the Petraeus scandal. Kurtz says the media has gone 'over the top,' but then again, 'you do not have the right to privacy if you are the head of the CIA and can't conduct a clandestine affair,' Ashburn says.
