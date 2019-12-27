Has the Queen Cut Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From the Future Royal Picture?

The Long Game

The queen delivered her Christmas speech with a photograph selection that suggests she is ready to cut Harry and Meghan loose, and for Charles, Will, and Kate to take center stage.

Tom Sykes

Stephen Pond

As the Queen peered into the camera lens for her 2019 Christmas Day message, uttering the time-honored mixture of platitudes and gentle allusions to earth-shattering events, there was a striking sense that this was the end of an era.

The Queen described the past year as “quite bumpy”—which some people might say is a rather understated reaction to your 98-year-old husband being in a car crash and nearly killing both himself and a baby, your favorite son being defenestrated on primetime TV, and your grandson and wife making clear their discontent with royal life.