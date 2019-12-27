Has the Queen Cut Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From the Future Royal Picture?

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

As the Queen peered into the camera lens for her 2019 Christmas Day message, uttering the time-honored mixture of platitudes and gentle allusions to earth-shattering events, there was a striking sense that this was the end of an era.

The Queen described the past year as “quite bumpy”—which some people might say is a rather understated reaction to your 98-year-old husband being in a car crash and nearly killing both himself and a baby, your favorite son being defenestrated on primetime TV, and your grandson and wife making clear their discontent with royal life.