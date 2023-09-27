Hasan Minhaj Exposé Reportedly Sank His Chances to Host ‘Daily Show’
‘EMOTIONAL TRUTHS’
Hasan Minhaj’s “emotional truths” reportedly cost him his frontrunner status to succeed Trevor Noah as host of The Daily Show—which is set to return on October 16 with guest hosts through 2023. A new, permanent host is coming in 2024, the show confirmed on Wednesday. Earlier this month, a New Yorker profile explored portions of Minhaj’s biography (as told through stand-up) that didn’t quite pass fact-checking. Minhaj argued that his stories got at an “emotional truth”—prompting comedians to sound off on when it is and is not okay to lie on stage. While three sources told Variety in August that Minhaj was the frontrunner to take over Daily Show, the trade now reports that Paramount Global has gone “back to square one.” (Both Comedy Central and WME—which represents Minhaj—declined Variety’s request for comment; the magazine also noted that Comedy Central has never confirmed Minhaj as a frontrunner for the job.)