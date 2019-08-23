CHEAT SHEET
$4 Billion Deal Moves Peppa Pig to Hasbro
Hasbro will buy Entertainment One for about $4 billion in cash, which will give the company access to preschoolers’ favorite TV shows: Peppa Pig and PJ Masks. Hasbro has been expanding its content media over the past year by teaming up with popular movie studios to boost sales of toys linked to the movie franchises, most notably adding the characters from Power Rangers. Reuters reports the company spent about $520 million last year alone adding children’s entertainment and merchandising franchises. The deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2019. Peppa Pig, the star of an animated TV show for kids, dropped an album last month. No doubt more merch is on the way.