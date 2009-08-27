Hassan Nemazee Under House Arrest

Spending time in the clinker is no picnic. On Wednesday, after he was released from federal lockup in Manhattan on a $25 million bond, Democratic fundraiser Hassan Nemazee was spotted wearing the same pink shirt and gray trousers he wore to his court appearance, the New York Daily News reports. The bond, secured by his $20 million Park Ave. apartment and his $8 million estate in Katonah, N.Y., was set high because, according to City File, Nemazee was considered a flight risk. Nemazee allegedly forged documents that put his net worth at $500 million in order to score a $74 million loan from Citibank. Under the house-arrest agreement, he'll be subject to monitoring by electronic bracelet, and banned from using computers and the Internet and from getting a new cell phone. Sounds like he's in for some dull times in that posh duplex.
