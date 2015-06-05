Hastert Molested My Brother, Woman Says

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ABC News
A woman has come forward with additional allegations against former Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert, saying that he molested her brother in high school. Steve Reinboldt died of AIDS in 1995, but his sister Jolene told ABC News that he first disclosed the abuse to her in 1979, when he told her he was gay. “I asked him, when was your first same-sex experience. He looked at me and said, ‘It was with Dennis Hastert,’” Jolene said. “I was stunned.” She initially tried to air the story in 2006, after another congressman—Mark Foley—resigned over similar allegations, writing to ABC News and other groups. Hastert denied the allegations.