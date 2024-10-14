‘Hatchet Job’ Made by ‘HUMAN SCUM’: Frothing Trump Reviews ‘The Apprentice’

Former president Donald Trump has called the newly released biopic focused on his early business career “a politically disgusting hatchet job” that he claimed is the work of “HUMAN SCUM.”

In a frothing post on his money-hemorrhaging Truth Social platform, Trump called The Apprentice a “pile of garbage” and its screenwriter, the journalist and author Gabriel Sherman, “a lowlife and talentless hack.”

“So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want,” he added.

Trump complained that the “FAKE and CLASSLESS” film, which has been well-received by critics, was released to “try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country, ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!’”

The Apprentice, which stars Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as the Republican fixer and Trump mentor Roy Cohn, has been the subject of controversy for depicting the former president sexually assaulting his first wife, Ivana.

Ivana used the word “rape” to describe an incident between herself and Trump during a deposition in their early ’90s divorce case. She later recanted the allegation, said she was not speaking in a “literal or criminal” sense, and said she and her ex-husband remained the “best of friends.” Ivana died in 2022.

“My former wife, Ivana, was a kind and wonderful person, and I had a great relationship with her until the day she died,” said Trump, in his Truth Social post.

Trump’s legal team tried to block the release of the film when they sent the filmmakers a cease-and-desist letter after The Apprentice premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Trump will at least be happy to know his wish that the Ali Abbasi-directed film “will hopefully bomb” seemingly came true. The film grossed a disappointing $1.6 million in its opening weekend, according to box office estimates.