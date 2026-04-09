Hawaii Doctor Accused of Trying to Kill Wife on Hike Learns His Fate

Irish actor Michael Patrick, who appeared in the HBO series Game of Thrones, died on Tuesday. He was 35. “Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice,” Patrick’s wife, Naomi Sheehan, announced Wednesday in a social media post. “He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends.” In February 2023, Patrick was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that complicates simple activities like walking, speaking, and breathing. In 2025, Patrick received the Overcoming Adversity Award at the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards. “It’s been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life,” Naomi added in her post. “He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger haired man.” In addition to his Game of Thrones episode, Patrick appeared in the television series This Town, Blasts from the Past, and The Spectacular.
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- 1‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Dies at 35SCREEN STAR GONEPatrick was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disorder three years ago.
- 2Doctor Accused of Trying to Kill Wife on Hike Learns FateCLIFFSIDE HORRORProsecutors said the anesthesiologist tried to stab his wife with a syringe before striking her over the head with a rock during a hike.
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- 3Pastor Charged With Manslaughter in Tragic Baptism IncidentHOLY HORRORA 61-year-old man died after a backyard baptism in a kiddie pool.
- 4Dodgers Legend Dies Following Battle With Parkinson’sLEGEND LOSTDavey Lopes won the World Series twice and played 16 seasons of pro baseball.
Shop with ScoutedLaura Geller’s “Anti-Aging” Powder Is Made for Mature SkinSMOOTH OPERATORLaura Geller’s “self-adjusting” baked foundations are designed to color-correct dark spots and redness while blurring the look of fine lines and texture.
- 5‘Ketamine Queen’ Learns Fate for Selling Matthew Perry DrugsDOING TIMEPerry publicly struggled with addiction for years before his death in 2023.
- 6Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Describes His Heinous CrimesHORRIFIC AND CRUELRex Heuermann gave horrifying new details on his brutal murders.
- 7Drug Dealers Are Using Trump’s Face to Package Their Cocaine'FAFO'Narcotraffickers appear to be mocking the man who says he’s “knocked out 97% of the drugs coming in by water.”
- 8Stormy Daniels’ Disgraced Lawyer Released From Prison Early JAIL BREAKMichael Avanatti served roughly 4 years of his original 14-year sentence.
Shop with ScoutedTribeTokes Is Celebrating 4/20 With Free PrerollsROLL OUTGas station prerolls? You’re better than that.
- 9Married NFL Head Coach Caught Cozied Up With Sports ReporterCLOSE QUARTERSThe loved-up pair are both married with multiple children.
- 10Massive Fire Tears Through Olympic ParkUP IN FLAMESDramatic video footage showed flames tearing across the venue’s roof.
Hawaii Doctor Accused of Trying to Kill Wife on Hike Learns His Fate
The Hawaii doctor accused of trying to kill his wife during a hike last year has been convicted of attempted manslaughter based upon extreme mental or emotional disturbance. A Honolulu jury convicted Gerhardt Konig, 47, on the manslaughter charge after deliberating for more than eight hours. It did not convict on the more serious second-degree attempted murder charge, to which Konig had pleaded not guilty. Konig bowed his head and covered his face with his hands after the verdict was read, according to NBC News. He could face up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 13. According to prosecutors, Konig attacked his wife during a cliffside hike in Honolulu on her birthday last year. Arielle Konig alleged that her husband, an anesthesiologist, first tried to stab her with a syringe before striking her over the head with a rock. Prosecutors said Konig was planning to shove her over the cliff but stopped after hikers witnessed the alleged assault. Konig claimed he acted in self-defense, saying Arielle had tried to push him from the trail. Konig had discovered his wife’s emotional affair three months before the alleged attack.
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A British pastor has been charged with manslaughter after a baptism ceremony ended in tragedy. Cheryl Bartley, 48, the leader of Life Changing Ministries, was charged Wednesday with gross negligence manslaughter over the drowning of 61-year-old Robert Smith during a backyard baptism in Birmingham, England, according to the Associated Press. The incident took place in October 2023, when Smith died during a ceremony conducted in a kiddie pool, per the outlet. The event was initially livestreamed on Facebook but ended abruptly as the situation unfolded, with the video later removed, the BBC reported. According to a Facebook post shared by the ministry, Smith had been a member of the church for four years and had traveled to Birmingham for the baptism, the outlet reported. Bartley is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on May 14 as the case moves forward.
Legendary Dodgers second baseman Davey Lopes has died after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 80 years old. The Rhode Island native was a fixture of 1970s baseball, eventually winning the World Series twice, once as a player and once as a coach. Though he didn’t enter the big leagues until the age of 27, Lopes became a four-time MLB all-star over a career that spanned 16 seasons. Most of his time was spent with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he also played for the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, and Oakland A’s. Lopes was known for his speed, notching 557 stolen bases. After finally hanging up his jersey, Lopes began a coaching career that included a stint as manager of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2000 to 2002. According to TMZ, Lopes died in a Rhode Island hospital after receiving hospice care. He had previously been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a degenerative neurological disorder. He reportedly passed with his family by his side.
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When I think of powder foundations, my mind immediately defaults to cakey, chalky, and textured finishes—the exact opposite of what most women over 35 are looking for in a complexion product. While they offer unparalleled staying power, traditional powder foundations have a reputation for emphasizing fine lines, clinging to dry patches, and making crepey skin look even more pronounced. But powder formulas have come a long way, and Laura Geller’s bestselling Balance-n-Brighten Baked Color-Correcting Foundation is living proof.
Founded by theatrical makeup artist Laura Geller in 1997, the brand has long been known for its focus on offering inclusive, skincare-infused makeup for mature skin (40+), though it’s developed a loyal following across all age groups. Its baked complexion products are among its most beloved thanks to their silky, cream-like finish. Unlike traditional pressed powders, Laura Geller’s baked formulas start as creams before being transformed into a velvety, demi-matte powder. The result is a lightweight, buildable formula that blurs the appearance of fine lines, texture, and pores without looking flat or overly matte. Instead, the self-adjusting pigments melt into the skin for a natural, second-skin finish and a subtle soft-focus effect.
Each formula in the baked collection (including the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation) is handcrafted in Italy using the brand’s proprietary baking technique, in which pigments are baked on terracotta tiles for 24 hours. The process helps ensure the powder feels more like a cream when it hits the skin, minimizing the risk of creasing, caking, or settling into fine lines. Reviewers frequently note how silky it feels on the skin, with buildable coverage that helps conceal dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and redness while softening the look of lines. “Absolutely love this product, nice coverage feels really light on your skin. I’m always getting lovely compliments about my skin when I have used this product,” one 52-year-old reviewer said.
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A notorious drug dealer known as the “ketamine queen,” who sold drugs that killed actor Matthew Perry, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday. Jasveen Sangha, 42, pleaded guilty last year to five federal counts connected with Perry’s fatal overdose. Prosecutors said that when she learned of the Friends actor’s death, she quickly tried to destroy evidence pointing to her involvement, going as far as to tell her associate, “delete all our messages.” She is one of the people who pleaded guilty in the case, including former doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez. Perry, who played Chandler on the iconic sitcom, had publicly struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for decades before his death at age 54 in 2023. During the sentencing hearing, Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, addressed Sangha directly, telling her, “I feel bad for you Miss Sangha. I don’t hate you. You are a drug dealer.”
Long Island’s most notorious murderer admitted Wednesday to killing and dismembering eight people over the course of several years as he pleaded guilty to the crimes. Rex Heuermann, 62, said he strangled his victims and tied them up in burlap. The confessions were met with audible gasps in the courtroom. Prosecutors said he would serve three life sentences with no possibility of parole. Heuermann, who was an architect, had previously maintained his innocence and his defense team tried to contest DNA evidence linking him to the crimes. Between 2010 and 2011, 10 bodies were found along Gilgo Beach in Long Island, though not all of them are believed to be connected to one killer. Heuermann’s neighbor previously described him as a “regular guy who goes to work, has kids in the local school and in a good neighborhood.” Prosecutors say he killed his victims in the basement of his home in Massapequa Park, about an hour’s drive from Manhattan. They also say he kept a Tinder account on a burner phone and contacted sex workers hundreds of times. The police investigation attracted widespread media attention and spawned several true-crime documentaries. Heuermann was arrested in 2023. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17.
A federal complaint unsealed in Massachusetts this week offers a vivid look at how President Donald Trump’s war on drugs has affected the people actually moving the product. According to a DEA affidavit in the case, investigators seized about two kilograms of cocaine mailed from Puerto Rico to Worcester County earlier in February, each wrapped in a picture of the president and stamped with the letters “FAFO,” shorthand for “f–k around and find out.” The packages were two of many. Over the course of 18 months, agents listening in on a wiretap claim to have tied more than 10 kilograms of cocaine, along with fentanyl and methamphetamine, to a 12-person ring led by an accused drug trafficker. Trump has repeatedly touted his strikes on alleged narcotrafficking boats in the Caribbean, which legal experts warn may very well amount to violations of international law, as a ringing success in his campaign against the drug trade, even going so far as to tell Fox News he had “knocked out 97 percent of the drugs coming in by water.” The accused drug trafficker and his accomplices are alleged to have made all of their shipments by USPS Priority Mail, which is not known to use boats to transport parcels from Puerto Rico to the mainland.
Michael Avenatti—the disgraced lawyer who once represented adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her failed defamation case against President Donald Trump—is out of prison after serving roughly four years. The 53-year-old was released Tuesday after convictions that included stealing approximately $300,000 from Daniels, defrauding other clients, orchestrating a $20 million extortion scheme against Nike, and obstructing tax laws. His original 14-year sentence was reduced to 8 years after a June 2025 resentencing, significantly shortening his timeline. Despite his early release, Avanatti is not exactly walking free. Now he’s entering the next phase of that sentence. Avenatti has been ordered to a halfway house in Hollywood, where he must undergo mental health treatment and remain sober under supervision, according to TMZ. He’s also required to pay $5.9 million in restitution. Those restrictions will remain in place until September 2028—his projected release date—meaning he’ll stay under court supervision for years despite no longer being behind bars.
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Whether you’re planning to celebrate 4/20 this month or just looking to refresh your cannabis stash for spring, TribeTokes has you covered—and with a special treat. The women-owned, sustainably sourced cannabis brand is marking the occasion with a limited-time offer that feels more like a gift than a promo: free prerolls with every order. Add anything to your cart—gummies, vapes, flower, tinctures, you name it—and enter code TRIBE420 at checkout, and a complimentary jar of five mini THCa prerolls will be added to your order. Each preroll contains 2.5 grams of whole flower with 22–28 percent THCa, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that delivers a more nuanced, elevated experience once heated.
The current promo is also a fitting introduction (or reintroduction) to a brand that’s been quietly raising the bar in the legal cannabis space since 2017. TribeTokes has built a loyal following thanks to its commitment to transparency, sustainability, and ingredient integrity, appealing to shoppers who scrutinize labels and expect the same standards from their cannabis as they do from their skincare or pantry staples. From its craft vapes and gummies to its tinctures and premium flower, every product in TribeTokes’ lineup is third-party lab-tested, made with clean, vegan ingredients, and designed with both quality and consistency in mind. Even better, everything ships legally to your door, making it a seamless alternative to the typical dispensary experience.
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New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, 50, and the Athletic’s senior NFL insider Dianna Russini, 43, were photographed getting unusually close during a luxury getaway in Arizona, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The pair was spotted on March 28 at the Ambiente resort in Sedona, where they were seen holding hands and embracing against the backdrop of the red rock mountains. Both are married—Vrabel for 27 years and Russini for 5 years. According to the outlet, the two spent much of the day together, starting with breakfast at the hotel restaurant before heading to the pool, where they lounged side by side and relaxed in a hot tub for roughly an hour. Their time together reportedly continued into the evening, when they were seen at the resort’s private rooftop bungalows, which can cost more than $2,000 a night. Vrabel and Russini told Page Six they were hanging out with a larger group. But multiple eyewitnesses told the outlet they only saw the two of them together throughout their stay. The Daily Beast has reached out to Russini and Vrabel for comment.
A fire erupted on Wednesday morning at Rio de Janeiro’s Olympic Park velodrome, sending thick smoke over the former 2016 Games venue and triggering a major emergency response. Authorities said around 80 firefighters and 20 vehicles were dispatched to battle the blaze, which was largely contained to the structure’s fabric roof. Dramatic video footage showed flames tearing across the venue’s roof. Officials said the fire was brought under control and that there were no reported injuries. The interior of the building—including the Olympic Museum—was not damaged, according to the Rio state military fire department. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the blaze, but the venue has seen similar incidents before. Two separate roof fires were reported there in 2017, both linked to paper sky lanterns. Built for the 2016 Rio Olympics, the velodrome hosted track cycling events during the Games and has since been used as a training base for Brazil’s national cycling and weightlifting teams.