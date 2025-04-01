Wife Accuses Doctor Hubby of Sexual Abuse Before Fateful Hiking Trip

Arielle Konig, wife of the Maui doctor charged with attempted murder for trying to end her life, alleged that Dr. Gerhardt Konig had “sexually abused and assaulted” her in recent months.

The 46-year-old anesthesiologist was indicted on Friday, March 24, in the attack on his wife, 36, during their hike on the Pali trail in Honolulu.

In the petition for a temporary restraining order that Arielle Konig filed on Thursday in Maui family court, she asked for her husband to vacate their home and refrain from contacting her, their two young children, who are 2 and 4, and other family members, NBC reported.

Gerhardt Konig Facebook Gerhardt Konig Facebook

Details surfacing from the petition reveal the eerie truth hiding behind Gerhardt Konig’s failed attempt to murder his wife by pushing her off a cliff, bludgeoning her in the head with a rock, and trying to inject her with syringes.

According to the petition, in December 2024, the doctor allegedly accused his wife of having an affair, “which led to extreme jealousy on his part.” She alleged that from then on, he tried to control and monitor her communications. The couple was even in therapy and counseling to curb his jealousy.

The attack itself resulted from a weekend trip the anesthesiologist had planned to Oahu to celebrate his wife’s birthday. It was also he who planned to go on the hike at the Nu’uanu Pali Lookout, just like it was his idea to take a selfie at the very edge of the cliff.

The filing indicates that Arielle Konig informed her husband that she was feeling dizzy on the cliff and asked him to move because she didn’t want to stand at the very edge.

“When I got close to Gerhardt, Gerhardt grabbed me by my upper arms and started pushing me back towards the cliff edge. He was yelling something to the effect of, ‘Get back over there, I’m so f---ing sick of you!’ And continued to push me,” she wrote in the petition.

Gerhardt Konig Facebook Gerhardt Konig Facebook

Perhaps out of pure surprise, she initially thought he was joking, “but I quickly realized he was seriously trying to make me fall off the cliff,” the filing read. To save herself, she threw her body to the ground, but her husband climbed on top of her and began to wrestle with her.

“I was screaming and pleading with him to stop, asking him to think about our children. If I had fallen off the cliff, I would have likely died,” the petition read.

Apparently, during the scuffle, her husband shoved his hand into his bag and pulled out a syringe with an unknown substance and tried to stab her with it. She snatched it out of his hand and threw it out of reach, only for him to pull out another vial. He then tried to find what she assumed was a second syringe.

In the moment of desperation, she allegedly bit his forearm, but he quickly grabbed a nearby rock and then began to bash her head with it. At least 10 times. This resulted in severe lacerations to her face and scalp and bruises to her body, the filing and police said.

It took two other hikers to stumble upon the scene and scream that they were calling 911 for the doctor to step away from his wife, according to the police who met her at the bottom of the trail. She was transported to a hospital shortly after.

In the petition, Arielle Konig also alleged that she learned later that her husband had FaceTimed his adult son right after attacking her. With her blood visibly lingering on him, he told his son, “I just tried to kill Ari but she got away.” He supposedly also told his son that he now wanted to end his own life by jumping off the cliff.

A judge on Friday granted the mother of two her request to force the doctor to leave their home and stay away from their family by signing an order that will expire in September. That petition has a hearing date of April 11, and Gerhardt Konig remains jailed on $5 million bail.