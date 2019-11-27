Hawaii Man Arrested for Allegedly Bombarding Utah Family With Visits From Plumbers, Prostitutes
A Hawaii man has been arrested in connection with a cyberstalking case in which police say unwanted service workers were sent to a Utah family’s home over 500 times. Loren Okamura, 44, was arrested on Friday, according to a motion filed in U.S. District Court in Hawaii. The alleged harassment began sometime in 2018, when workers began showing up at the home to provide electrical, plumbing, tree-trimming and towing services, while others offered drugs or prostitution, according to KSL. Okamura is also accused of sending threatening emails and messages to the family. He allegedly messaged “you should just kill yourself and do your family a favor” to a woman in the family, court documents said. The woman and the family got cease and desist orders and a civil stalking injunction, but Okamura continued to break the orders, according to court documents. It’s unclear why Okamura targeted the family, but Walt Gilmore, a member of the family, told Hawaii News Now that “it will all come out in court.”