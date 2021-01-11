Hawaii Proud Boy Leader Nick Ochs Out on Bail After Capitol Riot Arrest
STUCK IN HAWAII
Proud Boy Hawaii founder and alt-right media personality Nick Ochs was released from prison on Monday after his arrest last week in connection with the deadly pro-Trump riots at the U.S. Capitol. A Honolulu federal judge on Monday allowed Ochs—who was charged last week with trespassing into a restricted building—on a $5,000 bond. While the failed state candidate has been released from jail, the judge restricted his travel to the District of O’ahu and the District of Columbia, where he’s allowed to go for court purposes only. During the Jan. 6 mayhem, Ochs posted multiple videos and photos of himself on social media—including a selfie on his Twitter account that showed him smoking a cigarette in the Capitol building. Myles Breiner, his attorney, said his client faces up to six months in prison if convicted, according to Hawaii News Now. “I suspect there will be superseding indictments, I suspect there will be conspiracy charges. Whether or not Mr. Ochs will be subject to that is hard to say,” Breiner said.