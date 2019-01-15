Hawaiian Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Murder and Dismemberment of His Mother

A Hawaiian man who confessed to killing and dismembering his mother after an argument in their Honolulu apartment has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, the Associated Press reports. “I am ashamed for what I did,” Yu Wei Gong, 28, told the court during his sentencing Monday. “I’m sorry, Mom.” Gong was charged with the murder of his mother, Liu Yun Gong, in 2017. He reportedly called police after a suicide attempt and admitted to the crime. When cops asked him then where his mother was, he said, “in the fridge,” court documents show. According to the Associated Press, an officer searched the freezer and found human remains—including two arms with hands and a decapitated head in plastic trash bags. “I want to make clear that he did love his mother and she was a very good mother,” said his public defender, Darcia Forester. Judge Paul Wong sentenced Gong to 20 years for manslaughter, 10 years for identity theft, to be served separately, and a one-year sentence for abuse of a corpse to be served at the same time. Gong will receive credit for time he’s already served.
