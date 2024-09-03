The ‘Hawk Tuah’ Girl Is Starting a Podcast Called ‘Talk Tuah’
THAT THANG
The young woman who went viral over the summer for her explicit sex advice—you “gotta give ‘em that hawk tuah”—is launching a podcast under YouTuber-slash-boxer Jake Paul’s media banner. Talk Tuah will debut Sept. 10 and see Haliey Welch bring what a press release characterized as “her vibrant female perspective” to Betr Media. She will be joined by “a number of A-list guests,” including stand-up comic Whitney Cummings, social media personality Josh Richards, and Paul himself. “Y’all kept asking ‘What’s next?' Well this is it!” Welch said in the press release. “I’m so thankful to have my own podcast where you’ll discover the real Haliey Welch… My show will have a little of everything—great guests, laughs, chit chats about your pets, relationship pointers, sports and, of course, some down home southern charm.” In a trailer for the project posted on social media, Welch says, “I’m just getting started, baby,” before riding away on a jet ski. She will also contribute to Betr’s social media content. The company was founded by Paul and Joey Levy, who also serves as its CEO, in 2022.