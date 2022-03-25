Hayden Panettiere and Boyfriend Caught on Camera in Wild Brawl
SUPER SMASH
Actress Hayden Panettiere and her on-and-off-again boyfriend got into a brawl at a West Hollywood hotel bar Thursday night after the actress tried to defuse a fight between him and the other patrons. In a video obtained by TMZ, Panettiere is shown repeatedly shouting “jail!” to urge her boyfriend Brian Hickerson—who is on probation—to calm down as he and other patrons threatened each other. The pleas didn’t work, leading to a fight that was eventually broken up—though not before Panettiere and Hickerson got pulled to the ground. The actress then made her way back to the hotel lobby, where she apologized to the staff for the violent encounter. Hickerson is currently on probation after pleading no contest to domestic violence charges against Panettiere between 2019 and 2020.