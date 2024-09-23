Hayden Panettiere Breaks Silence After Viral Interview Sparked Health Concerns

Hayden Panettiere has addressed fan concerns after an on-camera interview with People caused concern for the star’s health.

People published the “emotional exclusive interview” with the 35-year-old Heroes star last week, where she talks about the devastating loss of her younger brother, Jansen, who died of an undiagnosed heart condition in 2023.

Fans responded to the interview with concerns Panettiere had relapsed—in 2016 she spent time in an inpatient program due to postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter, Kaya, and in 2018 she lost custody while struggling with substance abuse. She revealed in a 2022 Red Table Talk interview she was receiving treatment for opioids and alcohol addiction when Kaya moved to live her father, boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine.

Days after the People furor, Panettiere took to Instagram to address speculation of slurred speech and her wellbeing.

“It’s unfathomable that I’m even in this position, but I feel forced to address it in a space where I won’t be criticized for how fast or slow I speak,” Panettiere said, claiming she hadn’t slept for two days before the People interview, “due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure.”

Panettiere said that while the interview “started well,” she was “exhausted,” so her “rep stopped the interview early as it became obvious that I was fading—especially as the subject matter became heavier.”

“Grief looks different on everyone,” she added. "Whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone’s business and is between me and my doctor... The real issue here is the toxicity of social media, and a news cycle that is driven by click bait. Mental health is so important, and I hope those reading this now understand that what you say hiding behind a computer screen can have a detrimental impact on someone.”

Panettiere finished with a message to her supporters.

“For those of you who have come to my defense amidst this chaos I am so grateful. Like I’ve said before, I am a work in progress. We all are. – Hayden.”

Her new movie, Amber Alert, is out this week.