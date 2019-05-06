HBO Calls ‘Thrones’ Coffee Cup a ‘Mistake’: ‘Daenerys Ordered Herbal Tea’

After a day of internet hysteria, HBO acknowledged Monday that a craft services coffee cup had mistakenly appeared on last night’s episode of the medieval fantasy show Game of Thrones. “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake,” the network said in a statement cited by Yahoo News correspondent Hunter Walker. “Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.” Eagle-eyed fans spotted the anachronistic coffee cup in the feast scene of “The Last of the Starks,” and lambasted the show’s producers on social media for the gaffe.