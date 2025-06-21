Bill Maher Wades into MAGA Civil War Over Iran

Comedian Bill Maher took aim at President Donald Trump over the president’s two-week deadline for deciding whether the U.S. should wade into the mounting conflict between Israel and Iran.

“Two weeks, talk about a cliffhanger,” Maher joked on his eponymous talk show.

The comedian noted that the question of adding a fifth conflict—in addition to the War in Gaza as well as the Yemeni, Somali, and Syrian Civil wars–to the list of United States military engagements in the Middle East had driven a bitter wedge in Trump’s support base. ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Maher noted that the question of U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran war has prompted a bitter rift in MAGAland. (Screenshot: Real Time With Bill Maher/YouTube)

“Half of [MAGA] want to bomb Iran. They always did, and half of them want to just stay out of all foreign wars,” Maher said Friday. “Everybody just wishes that it was something morally clear-cut, like deporting five-year-olds.”

It's our 700th episode of @RealTimers tonight! Back when we started 22 years ago, if Arabs wanted to surprise the president with a plane, they flew it into the Pentagon. pic.twitter.com/Qq71BEGBuP — Bill Maher (@billmaher) June 21, 2025

Tensions in the region have escalated dramatically in recent weeks, with Israel and Iran trading missile strikes after Israel launched a series of bombings in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government described as an effort to cripple the Islamic Republic’s growing nuclear capabilities.

Trump has said he will wait "two weeks" to decide on U.S. involvement in the mounting conflict. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Trump, like Netanyahu, has insisted Iran already has access to nuclear weapons. Those claims directly contradict reports from the U.S. intelligence community that say the authoritarian Islamist state is still at least three years off developing an atomic bomb.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard had previously backed those reports. She later changed her tune, stating Iran could develop nuclear weapons “within weeks” after Trump delivered a scathing public rebuke and told her she was “wrong.”

The president's claims that Iran already has nuclear weapons contradict reports from his intelligence officials, though Tulsi Gabbard has since revised her public stance on the issue. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Maher further noted that the facility in Iran that appears most capable of developing weapons of mass destruction is located inside a mountain, posing logistical challenges for Israeli strikes.