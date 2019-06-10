HBO Drops ‘Vice News Tonight,’ Josh Tyrangiel Leaving: Hollywood Reporter

HBO canceled Vice News Tonight on Monday, ending the two companies’ seven-year relationship, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Josh Tyrangiel, who ran Vice News Tonight, is also leaving Vice Media, after nearly four years. Tyrangiel said in a staff memo announcing his departure that his time at Vice was full of “harrowing challenges and huge highs.” Vice News CEO Nancy Dubuc has reportedly tapped Jesse Angelo, the former chairman and CEO of the New York Post, to oversee news, television, and digital at Vice. HBO has been the only home for Vice News on television. With the end of Vice News Tonight, many expect Vice to look to further grow its news brand with both domestic and international partners. Angelo will be tasked with overseeing that expansion. Vice News Tonight will officially end in September, but the company is already shopping a daily news show to other platforms and is expected to announce its new home in the coming weeks.