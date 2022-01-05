Chris Noth’s Surprise Scene Gets Cut From ‘SATC’ Reboot After Assault Claims, Report Says
DAMAGE CONTROL
HBO Max decided to scrap a finale scene featuring Chris Noth in And Just Like That, according to a new report from TV Line. The actor was reportedly set to briefly appear alongside his longtime Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw as she scattered Mr. Big’s ashes in Paris. Producers felt the scene was not integral to the overall storyline and cut the tender moment midway through the revival’s season, sources told the outlet. The decision is an obvious attempt to do damage control after three women came forward to The Hollywood Reporter and The Daily Beast in December with eerily similar accusations of sexual assault against the 67-year-old. Although Noth has denied their claims, Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis have distanced themselves from their former co-star, issuing a statement that voiced support for the women.