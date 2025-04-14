HBO Reveals First Six Cast Members For Upcoming Harry Potter Reboot

Following widespread speculation, HBO has confirmed six cast members for its upcoming Harry Potter reboot. Actor John Lithgow will take on the role of wizarding headmaster Albus Dumbledore, as has been widely reported, while Janet McTeer will star as Professor McGonagall; Paapa Essiedu will play Severus Snape; and Nick Frost will feature as the half-giant groundskeeper Hagrid. All four will be series regulars, according to the Hollywood Reporter, while actors Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse will take on guest and recurring roles as Professor Quirrel and Argus Filch, respectively. The highly anticipated reboot seeks to retell the entire Harry Potter saga in a serialized TV format and seeks to create a “more faithful” adaptation of the books than the movie series, which starred Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. “We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life,” showrunner Francesca Gardiner said. The series, which will start filming later this year, is expected to run for a decade and aims to adapt one book per series of the show.

