Industry News

HBO Reveals First Six Cast Members For Upcoming Harry Potter Reboot

SORTING HAT

Snape, Dumbledore, Hagrid and more have been cast for the “faithful adaptation” of the beloved children’s books.

Tom Sanders
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

372284 01: Copies of author J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter series story books sit in a bookstore July 6, 2000 in Arlington, Va. Rowling's fourth book, "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," is due for release just after midnight on July 8. (Photo by Alex Wong/Newsmakers)
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Following widespread speculation, HBO has confirmed six cast members for its upcoming Harry Potter reboot. Actor John Lithgow will take on the role of wizarding headmaster Albus Dumbledore, as has been widely reported, while Janet McTeer will star as Professor McGonagall; Paapa Essiedu will play Severus Snape; and Nick Frost will feature as the half-giant groundskeeper Hagrid. All four will be series regulars, according to the Hollywood Reporter, while actors Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse will take on guest and recurring roles as Professor Quirrel and Argus Filch, respectively. The highly anticipated reboot seeks to retell the entire Harry Potter saga in a serialized TV format and seeks to create a “more faithful” adaptation of the books than the movie series, which starred Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. “We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life,” showrunner Francesca Gardiner said. The series, which will start filming later this year, is expected to run for a decade and aims to adapt one book per series of the show.

Read it at Hollywood Reporter
Tom Sanders

Tom Sanders

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Celebrity‘White Lotus’ Star Tears Into ‘SNL’ for Its ‘Mean and Unfunny’ Impersonation
Yasmeen Hamadeh
CelebrityLauren Sánchez’ All-Girl Space Crew Flaunts Tight Suits
Amethyst Martinez
Recaps‘The Last of Us’ Premiere Recap: Joel Is in Trouble
Emma Fraser
Celebrity‘White Lotus’ Star Dishes on Shocking Sex Scene Cut From Finale
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Hot Takes‘The Pitt’ Finale Proved Everyone Was Wrong About the ‘Villain’
Clare Donaldson