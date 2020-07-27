CHEAT SHEET
HBO to Develop Drama on Global Coronavirus Vaccine Race
HBO has optioned a book on the global race to create a coronavirus vaccine for a potential limited drama series. The series would be based on a yet-to-be-published non-fiction narrative book called The First Shot by journalist Brendan Borrell and would be executive produced by Adam McKay. Borrell and Todd Schulman are also slated to be executive producers on the series. The series will follow the scientists involved in the vaccine’s development, showing the science behind the vaccine and the political and safety challenges it presents. Borrell’s book that the series is based on is set to be published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.