HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery Launch Their Own Streaming Service
ANOTHER ONE?!
HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery are set to announce a new streaming platform on Wednesday, adding yet another streaming service to a crowded market. The platform will be called Max and will cost around $16 per month, with options to upgrade or pay less to view with ads, The New York Times Reports. It means HBO’s catalog of scripted drama like The Sopranos will live alongside Discovery’s library of reality TV like Dr. Pimple Popper. The launch comes after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav sealed a merger between Warner Bros. entertainment and Discovery last year, with the new streaming service highlighted as a perk for shareholders. The newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery has recently laid off thousands of employees and delayed multiple projects, making the success of Max crucial, according to the Times.