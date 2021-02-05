HBO Will Tackle Woody Allen Abuse Allegations in Documentary ‘Allen v. Farrow’
COMING SOON
HBO might soon have another mega-hit documentary on its hands. On Feb. 21, the network will debut Allen v. Farrow—which examines Dylan Farrow’s sexual-abuse allegations against Woody Allen (which he’s repeatedly denied), the director’s custody battle with ex-wife Mia Farrow, and his subsequent relationship with his ex-wife’s adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn.
The four-part docu-series—from filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering, and Amy Herdy—will include exclusive interviews with Mia, Dylan, and Ronan Farrow, prosecutor Frank Maco, and family friend Carly Simon, along with other relatives, experts, and eyewitnesses, Variety reported on Friday. (Ronan Farrow has a development deal with HBO to develop and front investigative specials, but it’s unclear when the first of these projects will debut.) The series will also include home movies and previously unheard audio tapes. “No matter what you think you know,” the docu-series’ newly released trailer promises, “it’s just the top of the iceberg.”