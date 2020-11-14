Witness A Man’s Eight-Year Journey For the Truth About His Mother’s Murder in HBO’s “Murder On Middle Beach”

How far would you go to solve a loved one’s murder, to clear your family’s name, to find the truth? Would you be prepared for the secrets you uncover or the family tensions those revelations create? HBO’s new, original, 4-part docuseries Murder On Middle Beach follows Madison Hamburg’s eight-year journey to solve the mystery of his mother’s, Barbra Hamburg’s, murder after she was found dead in front of her home on Middle Beach Road in 2010.
In those eight years, Madison learned much about his mother and her life. However, his search also uncovered a dark web of family secrets, connections to shadowy figures, a potential pyramid scheme, and years-old resentments festering in a supposedly idyllic Connecticut town. Watch the first episode of the HBO Original docuseries Murder On Middle Beach, tonight at 10pm on HBO Max.