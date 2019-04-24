HBO’s ‘The Jinx’ Edited Robert Durst Confession Out of Order

The HBO documentary The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst dropped a bombshell on viewers with audio of Durst allegedly confessing to several murders on a hot mic. The audio, taken from Durst muttering to himself while still wearing his microphone from an interview, catches the New York real-estate heir saying, “What the hell did I do?... Killed them all, of course.” Durst is now heading to trial for the alleged murder of Susan Berman in December 2000. But, as it turns out, the alleged confession was actually edited together by the documentary’s filmmakers from separate sound bites. Rather than being consecutive, the two sentences were stitched together from Durst’s many rambling remarks, and presented out of order.

Attorneys for Durst are now honing in on those edits in an effort to cut the prosecution off at their knees. They are planning to call the filmmakers as witnesses and to suggest that they cooperated so closely with the police that they became, in effect, “agents for law enforcement.” The highly anticipated trial is set to begin in California in just a few months.