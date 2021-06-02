CHEAT SHEET
Head Coach Brad Stevens Replaces Danny Ainge as Celtics President
The Boston Celtics are shaking things up after their Tuesday night defeat, with head coach Brad Stevens set to replace Danny Ainge as president of the team. According to an ESPN report, the move comes after an intense year for both the team and the NBA, which faced repeated shifts in its format due to COVID-19. Ainge has been looking to retire, according to ESPN, while Stevens has been seeking a more operational role within the team. The management shift follows a disappointing season for the Celtics, which went 36-36 during the most recent season before being knocked out of the first playoff round by the Brooklyn Nets. Stevens is expected to lead the search for his successor.