Head of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s Purse and $3K Stolen

A thief stole Kristi Noem’s purse Sunday night—scoring access to her driver’s license, apartment keys, and about $3,000 in cash among other personal belongings.

The head of the federal agency that oversees America’s border security and other counterterrorism efforts failed to protect her own belongings when dining at a downtown Washington, D.C. restaurant, reported CNN.

Noem addressed the theft that occurred during the White House Easter Egg Roll, confirming the incident and noting that it remains unresolved.

In an email to The Daily Beast, the Department of Homeland Security stated that Noem had $3,000 in cash intended for family dinners, activities, and Easter gifts.

“We can confirm this happened last night. Her whole family was in town, including her children and grandchildren,” the DHS statement said.

They did not reveal details about the exact restaurant she was eating at, but seemed to suggest she was out with her family.

In recent years, the DHS secretary, dubbed “ICE Barbie,” has garnered attention for her Trumpified appearance. From curled hair and makeup to bulletproof vests and cowboy hats, earning her another nickname: “Cosplay Kristi.”

Pre-Trumpified, Rep.-elect Kristi Noem, R-S. Dak arrives with other newly elected members of Congress on the East Plaza for their ongoing orientation sessions on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2010. Bill Clark/Roll Call

Trump, who allegedly likes staff to look like they came from “central casting,” reportedly wanted women to “dress like women,” The New York Times reported.

Some of Noem’s critics took to X to poke fun at the secretary, particularly at her now missing makeup bag.

“Besides the cash, she was carrying her makeup bag (that must be huge and weight 10-12 lbs. alone), her passport and blank checks,” Alan P. Balutis, a former managing partner at a consulting group wrote. “Was she leaving right after dinner for another photo op at an El Salvador prison?”

“The makeup bag reportedly took up two parking spaces and her meds filled eight shoeboxes,” Paul Rudnick, an American novelist and playwright, wrote.

So far, the alleged thief has managed to best the Secret Service, which is in charge of Noem’s security, leaving the agency to scan scores of camera footage at the restaurant. It identified a white male wearing a medical mask who was seen stealing her bag and leaving the restaurant.

Noem’s bag also contained medication, her passport, DHS access badge, a makeup bag, and blank checks, the law enforcement source told CNN. The person confirmed that the Secret Service has launched an investigation to determine if any of the DHS secretary’s financial accounts have been used.