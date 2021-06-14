Head of World’s Largest Family, With 38 Wives and 89 Children, Dies in India

Read it at BBC News
An Indian polygamist thought to have been the head of the world’s largest family has died, leaving behind at least 38 widows and 89 children. Ziona Chana, the 76-year-old leader of the Chana sect founded by his grandfather, died in Mazoram state on Sunday, the BBC reported. Ziona married his first wife at the age of 17 and then got married again and again—including 10 times in a single year—until giving up collecting wives at the age of 60. His family, numbering up to 181 members, lived in a huge four-story mansion that became a local tourist attraction. His death was confirmed, “with a heavy heart,” by Mizoram's chief minister, Zoramthanga.