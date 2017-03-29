Head-On Texas Bus Crash Leaves at Least 13 Dead

The death toll in a Texas bus crash rose to 13 late Wednesday after one of the injured passengers died at a hospital. The midday crash occurred when a bus carrying a church choir group from the city of New Braunfels collided head-on with a pickup truck outside Garner State Park, some 90 miles west of San Antonio. Sgt. Conrad Hein of the Texas Department of Public Safety was cited by the Associated Press as saying the driver of the pickup truck had veered into the oncoming lane, though it was not clear why. The truck driver survived the crash. The bus, which had been carrying 14 passengers at the time of the accident, was returning from a choir retreat. Three injured passengers were transported to the hospital, though one later died. “We are saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to all those affected,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a statement. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board were reported to be en route to the site Wednesday night.
