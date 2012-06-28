Health-Care Ruling Today

Set your clocks to 10 a.m. The Supreme Court is set to rule Thursday on whether President Obama’s 2010 health-care overhaul is constitutional—which could alter not only the law itself, but also the course of the election. The law, the biggest overhaul to the U.S. health-care system in 50 years, seeks to insure the 30 million uninsured Americans, but Republicans have challenged the law mainly based off a provision that requires all Americans to purchase health insurance or pay a penalty. The justices could uphold the entire law, strike down certain provisions or strike the law in its entirety. A key issue on the campaign trail, Mitt Romney said Wednesday night “my guess is they’re not sleeping real well at the White House tonight!” Meanwhile, the White House announced on Wednesday that Obama will learn about the decision with the rest of the country: from the media.
