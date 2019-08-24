CHEAT SHEET
CONTAGIOUS
Health Officials Warn of Measles Exposure at Disneyland, Universal Studios
Health officials in California say a teenager from New Zealand who was sick with the measles may have infected others while visiting several tourist hot spots this month. The teenager, who authorities say visited Los Angeles and Orange counties from Aug. 11 to Aug 15, may have exposed others at Disneyland on Aug. 12, at Universal Studios on Aug. 14, or at Madame Tussauds on Aug. 15. The teen is said to have also visited the Desert Palms Hotel, Santa Monica Pier and Beach, and the TCL Chinese Theater during her visit. Local authorities have reportedly been trying to warn the people who were at these sites on the given days of the health risk. Measles is highly contagious and can stay in the air where an infected person has been for up to two hours after they’ve left. California has recorded 65 cases of the disease this year, while the nationwide total has surpassed 1,200.