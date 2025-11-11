Health Twist in Wendy Williams’ Conservatorship Battle
Reports reveal that Wendy Williams, 61, does not have the condition that has led to her controversial guardianship. According to TMZ, a neurologist concluded that Williams does not have frontotemporal dementia, the condition she was first diagnosed with in 2023, which led to the former talk show host being placed into a conservatorship. Phoning in to speak on Good Day New York in March, Williams said she completed tests with independent doctors and “passed with flying colors.” Earlier this year, she also filed a $250 million lawsuit alongside her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, who said Williams’ guardianship “has become a weapon, not a shield.” In August, People obtained documents stating that Williams underwent a “significant number of tests” and that her guardianship would be upheld after the attorney for her guardian, Sabrina Morrisey, reportedly requested a three-month extension of the court-ordered arrangement. However, People noted that frontotemporal dementia was not mentioned in the papers. Williams was initially placed under financial guardianship in May 2022 after her bank, Wells Fargo, told a New York court that she was an “incapacitated person.” Her later diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, which causes changes in behavior, personality, language, and movement, has kept her under the conservatorship ever since.