CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Health Website Had Security Risks

    DANGEROUS?

    Alex Wong

    Drip. Drip. Drip. An internal government memo from September 27 reveals that administration officials were worried about the “high” security risks facing the new health insurance website due to lack of testing. The memo to Medicare chief Marylin Tavenner detailed that the contractors weren’t able to test all the security controls, which "exposed a level of uncertainty that can be deemed as a high risk." During a congressional hearing, Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said that consumers’ personal information is secure.

    Read it at Associated Press