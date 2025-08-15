Support Gut Health and Metabolism With This Colostrum Powder

Sophie Turner, 29, who rose to international fame with her role as Sansa Stark in the hugely popular HBO series Game of Thrones, told Seth Meyers on Thursday that she unwittingly caused two Hollywood stars to break off their engagement. It was at a GoT Comic-Con after-party around 10 years ago, the same party where Meyers and Turner first met, which “went really south really quick,” Turner said on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I brought my best friend from my school days with me, and she saw this actor that she loved,” Turner said, refusing to name the parties involved for fear that she would get in “a lot of trouble.” After her friend’s imploring, Turner waved to the actor, though she hadn’t heard of or met him. Little did Turner know that the actor she had waved to had a jealous fiancée, another Hollywood star, whom Turner was a big fan of and would greet later that night. The actress reportedly told Turner, “Can you stop f---ing flirting with my fiancé?” And, according to Turner, “they broke their engagement that night.” “I didn’t realize I held this power,” Turner joked.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Sophie Turner Says She Accidentally Broke Up A-List CoupleACCIDENTAL HOMEWRECKERAfter a well-meaning gesture from the HBO actress, two Hollywood stars broke off their engagement.
- 2Minnesota Fisherman Catches Key to Unlock 1967 Cold Case LOTS ON THE LINEHe called his hook of a lifetime “100% luck.”
Shop with ScoutedScore 30% Off Right Now During Levi’s Back-to-School SaleTOP OF THE CLASSFrom jeans to jackets, Levi’s has everything you need to look and feel fresh for a new school year—at a discount.
- 3Hiker Trapped Behind Waterfall Rescued After 2 Days‘STUNNING SURVIVAL STORY’The man said he became trapped after coming off his rappel lines.
- 4Scientists Say Space Entity May Be Alien SpaceshipROCK'N A FAR PLACEProfessor Avi Loeb has never been afraid of giving time to unconventional theories.
- Support Gut Health and Metabolism With This Colostrum PowderRESET BUTTONHealthletic’s colostrum is what your health has been missing.
- 5Nike Billionaire Smashes Donation Record With Colossal GiftWHITE KNIGHTPhil Knight’s $2 billion donation is believed to be largest single gift to a university in the U.S.
- 6‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Star Goes Blonde for the SequelBLEACH PLEASEThe platinum plot twist no one saw coming.
- 7WATCH: Vance Struggles at Trump’s Golf Course With Putt FlubSELF PUTT-DOWNIt tops off the vice president’s ‘holiday’ which has been bombarded by chubby memes, pub walkouts, and furious locals.
- 8Man Dies After Flirty Meta AI Chatbot Lures Him to MeetingFATAL ATTRACTION“For a bot to say ‘Come visit me’ is insane,” the victim’s daughter said.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide-Powered Complex Hydrates Skin in Just 8 HoursBARRIER BOOSTERPerricone MD’s newest launch is a multitasking powerhouse.
- 9Trump’s Favorite TV Network Caught Using AI Deepfakes On-AirBROUGHT TO YOU BY GROKFour images of female soldiers used during a segment on One America News appear to have been generated by Elon Musk’s Grok AI.
- 10Even Food Russians Were Served on Alaska Flight Was a TrollRUFFLING SOME FEATHERSMoscow’s press corps was given a dish associated with the Ukrainian capital as they flew to cover peace talks.
A cold case has been cracked nearly six decades on after an unwitting fisherman found a car at the bottom of a lake. Brody Loch was using a sonar device to help him when it picked up something strange at the bottom of a lake in Sartell, Minnesota. His friend had hooked onto a fish, and as he worked to pull it up, he deployed the device. “When he caught the fish, I turned the transducer around and boom, there it was just sitting on the bottom,” Loch told CBS News. He first detected it some 20ft below the surface Saturday, and went back the following day with family members to verify what he was looking at. After that, he called the authorities, who believe the VIN of the 1960s Buick matches the car belonging to Roy Benn, who disappeared in 1967. Authorities found human remains inside the vehicle that they currently think match those of Benn, who was last seen leaving King’s Supper Club—according to some reports at the time, according to CBS— with a large amount of money. “Tons of credit for a fisherman to actually see that and then have the forethought to call the sheriff’s office and make that report,” said Sartell Police Chief Brandon Silgjord.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Forget books and binders—if you really want to step into a new school year with confidence, you need a fresh pair of jeans. When it comes to classic styles and denim looks, no brand screams iconic more than Levi’s.
Whether you’re actually heading to class or just ready for an end-of-summer style reset, Levi’s has you covered with seasonal staples that deserve a spot in your fall rotation. From timeless blue jeans to throwback trucker jackets, the brand’s signature styles are all on sale through Labor Day, meaning you can save up to 30 percent on your soon-to-be favorite outfit essentials.
You don’t have to sneak into your dad’s closet to capture the perfect loose-fit look. Levi’s Baggy Dad jeans feature a relaxed, flattering silhouette with just the right amount of room for everyday comfort. The only thing missing is your favorite sneakers.
“There’s no such thing as the perfect pair of jeans,” said someone who’s clearly never worn Levi’s 501® Originals. First introduced by founder Levi Strauss more than 150 years ago, these signature blue jeans have remained a cultural staple ever since—outlasting trends, influencing competitors, and never going out of style. Spoiler: they never will.
As timeless as denim jeans are, nothing punctuates a fall outfit like a throwback denim jacket. If you’re after something straightforward and classic, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s original Trucker Jacket, which has been nothing short of iconic since it first dropped in 1967. Looking for something with a bit more attitude that still retains throwback appeal? Try the brand’s ’90s Trucker, featuring a pitched silhouette and retro edge.
A Long Beach man survived two days trapped behind a waterfall before being rescued in what authorities called a “stunning survival story.” The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said 46-year-old Ryan Wardell began hiking Sunday at Seven Teacups, a popular canyoning site near the North Fork of the Kern River, intending to rappel the waterfalls. He was last seen that evening at the top of the falls and never returned to his car. Search teams were alerted Monday, but rescuers postponed search efforts until daylight due to the “technical difficulty of the area.” On Tuesday morning, specialized swift water and search and rescue crews deployed a drone that spotted Wardell behind a large waterfall. A California Highway Patrol helicopter hoisted him to safety. Wardell told deputies he became trapped after coming off his rappel lines and being caught in the river’s hydraulics. He was treated for minor injuries and dehydration before reuniting with his family. TCSO urged visitors to “stay safe, stay smart, and stay alive.”
A miles-wide entity hurtling through space at 37 miles per second could be an alien spaceship, scientists have warned. It was spotted by NASA in early July, with the agency dubbing it 3I/ATLAS. They, along with the majority of astronomers, believe it to be nothing more than a harmless comet that will not trouble planet Earth. Not Harvard astrophysics Professor Avi Loeb and his team, however, who think there is a chance the object could be a ship from an interplanetary species. Their paper hypothesizes that it could be an enormous mothership based on the identification of eight anomalies in its profile, each of which is rare. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Loeb—who has often been open-minded about aliens and is well-versed in unconventional theories—proposed the idea of sending a radio message along the lines of: “Hello, welcome to our neighborhood. Peace!” He noted this was not without risk, though, and instead could be received as a threat. His peers, meanwhile, think it’s a long-drifting comet that’s been racing through space for billions of years at 130,000mph—the fastest comet recorded. The same outlet reports Chris Lintott, an astronomer at Oxford University, said Loeb’s claim was “nonsense on stilts.”
Support Gut Health and Metabolism With This Colostrum Powder
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
As we get older, our bodies slow down their repair signals. As a result, recovery drags, energy dips, and skin, muscle, and mood may start to take a nosedive. One of the latest supplements earning praises for its ability to boost recovery, support gut health, and stabilize energy is colostrum. Colostrum is the first form of milk produced by mammals after birth and is rich in peptides and over 400 bioactive nutrients.
Though the data examining the benefits of colostrum supplementation remains inconclusive, some studies have shown that bovine colostrum (the colostrum sourced from cows) may help support repair in areas like gut lining, tissue regeneration, nutrient absorption, and metabolic balance. Anecdotally, however, the wellness world seems to swear by it, and we’ve jumped on the bandwagon.
Our current favorite colostrum supplement is Healthletic’s Daily Colostrum powder. Each batch is sourced from free-roaming cattle and third-party tested for purity and bioactivity, ensuring a concentrated mix of functional nutrients to support full-body recovery.
Healthletic’s Daily Colostrum Powder works in three phases to build long-term resilience. In the first month, it restores the body’s frontline defenses—users say they feel clearer and less inflamed. Next, amino acids reshape the body, supporting muscle retention while reducing fat. By month three, the brand says you’ll notice more energy, focus, and improved digestion. If you’ve been curious about this buzzy supplement, Healthletic’s Daily Colostrum Powder is a great option.
Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, has made a record-breaking donation towards cancer research to his alma mater. Knight, along with his wife, Penny, handed the Oregon Health & Science University’s cancer center a whopping $2 billion, which the Portland-based institution said was the largest single donation ever given to an American university, reports The New York Times. “We couldn’t be more excited about the transformational potential of this work for humanity,” the couple said in a statement. The $2 billion will go towards improving “diagnostic capabilities” and ensuring greater access to clinical trials crucial to combating cancer, the university said. Knight, who approved the iconic swooshing tick logo synonymous with Nike, has often donated large sums to his former university where he ran track and field, with several buildings on campus named after him. Dr. Brian Druker, the institute’s chairman of leukemia research, said the Knights’ previous donations had helped establish successful early cancer detection programs and other tests which have “revolutionized” the way they can detect and treat cancer. Knight, 87, worth an estimated $35.4 billion, according to Forbes, stood down as Nike’s president and chief executive in 2004 before retiring as the company’s chairman in 2016.
Excited fans following the development of The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to 2000’s smash hit film, were shocked when behind-the-scenes photos surfaced of Emily Blunt this week. A paparazzi caught the actress with icy, platinum-blonde hair and dark brown roots—a drastic shift from the previous film. Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton, is the top assistant of Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), known not only for her frenzied demeanor, but also for her bright red hair. On social media, fans of the original have speculated what changes and developments will be made in the sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, but it’s hard to imagine anyone saw Blunt’s new look coming. But Emily is a new woman in this film. Blunt’s co-stars, Anne Hathaway (who plays Andy Sachs) and Streep, have so far avoided any dramatic transformations since the first film. The first noteworthy change came from Hathaway, who traded her early-2000s fringe bangs for softer, face-framing pieces and a wardrobe that was controversial among the film’s fans. What do these striking shifts in appearance might signal for Blunt’s character arc? Until the film’s 2026 release, that answer remains a mystery.
JD Vance was the architect of an agonising game of cat and mouse between a golf ball and a hole this week at his boss Donald Trump’s Turnberry Golf Course in Scotland. The vice president followed in Trump’s footsteps after he, too, played a round at the course just a few days before, and while his round garnered its fair share of critics, he was spared the ignominy of chasing the ball around the green on camera. Vance was seen on camera in a tough-to-watch four-putt, knocking the ball short after first reaching the green before overshooting with his second, looking visibly frustrated, leaning back, and looking to the sky. He then fell short again with his third and finally picked up the ball. It’s not the first time his trip to the U.K. has been filled with frustration, though. A Popb--ch newsletter Thursday reported that a pub, The Bull in Charlbury, Oxfordshire, had turned Vance down weeks after it had hosted Kamala Harris, when staff threatened a mutiny over his dinner reservation. The VP’s trip to the southwest of England was also harpooned by chubby face memes and protests organized by the Stop Trump Coalition, while locals in the Cotswolds were left irritated by his 19-strong motorcade and supporting helicopter, which brought disquiet to the quintessentially English landscape and led the host of his holiday apartment to issue an apology to residents for the “circus.”
A 76-year-old cognitively impaired New Jersey man died after rushing to meet a Meta AI chatbot he believed was a real woman, Reuters reports. Thongbue “Bue” Wongbandue was on his way to New York City to meet “Big sis Billie,” a flirtatious persona developed by Meta in collaboration with Kendall Jenner. Over Facebook Messenger, the AI repeatedly insisted she was real, sent him an address, and teased, “Should I open the door in a hug or a kiss, Bu?!” Bue hurried through the dark with a roller bag to catch a train to her apartment. He tripped near a Rutgers University parking lot, suffering head and neck injuries. He died three days later, on March 28. Reuters reviewed internal Meta documents showing the company places no restrictions on bots claiming to be real people or arranging in-person meetings. “I understand trying to grab a user’s attention, maybe to sell them something,” said Bue’s daughter, Julie Wongbandue. “But for a bot to say ‘Come visit me’ is insane.” According to Reuters, Bue never initiated romantic roleplay or physical advances—yet the chatbot kept inviting him to meet. Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
While there’s something undeniably indulgent about a 10-step skincare routine, sometimes you just need a few streamlined products to get the job done. Lately, I’ve been all about multitasking formulas that save time, counter space, and money—and my current favorite is Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex. Even though I have combination skin, I’ve noticed that as I get older, my skin loses hydration and moisture more quickly than it used to.
This lightweight, peptide-powered treatment is clinically proven to boost hydration in just eight hours—all without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for summer heat and humidity. In fact, the lotion-like texture leaves a semi-matte finish that looks satiny under makeup. The formula harnesses Perricone MD’s proprietary MicroSperse technology, which allows for stable delivery of its active ingredients to minimize irritation and support the skin barrier.
Beyond hydration, the complex also targets sagging and fine lines, thanks to its hero ingredient: Copper Tripeptide. This powerhouse promotes collagen and elastin production—two proteins that naturally decline with age and are key to maintaining firm, youthful skin. Copper Tripeptide also has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps reduce inflammation (read: redness) and may even assist with acne and rosacea.
While Cold Plasma+ hasn’t replaced my entire summer skincare lineup, it’s the perfect fit for the minimalist (read: lazy) girl era I’m in right now. My skin looks more taut and sculpted, my pores appear refined, and my moisture levels feel balanced—not too oily, not too dry. Best of all? If you struggle with retinoid-induced peeling, dryness, or general irritation, this formula seems to counteract the side effects I typically experience with tretinoin. If you’re searching for a non-invasive cream that supports hydration and firming without being overly rich or emollient, Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex might just be what the derm ordered.
MAGA news network One America News (OAN) was caught using AI deepfakes of women in military fatigues, which it tried to pass off as real images. During a segment on The Matt Gaetz Show, Pentagon spokeswoman Kingsley Wilson gushed about an increase in female recruits to the armed forces, which she claimed had risen from 16,000 under the Biden administration to 24,000 under Trump. Accompanying her remarks onscreen was a series of images of female soldiers, all of which appeared to be AI-generated and bore small watermarks in the bottom corner of the screen indicating Elon Musk’s Grok AI had generated them. A Pentagon spokesperson told CNN they had not provided the images, and OAN did not respond to requests from the outlet about whether it had generated the pictures or what its AI policy was. Launched in 2013, OAN has become one of the Trump administration’s favored networks despite its small viewership. The network promoted the president’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen. In February, OAN was given a permanent spot in the Pentagon’s press pool along with fellow far-right broadcaster Breitbart at the expense of traditional outlets NBC, The New York Times, and Politico.
Russian reporters on their way to Alaska to cover Vladimir Putin’s meeting with Donald Trump were given a provocative serving of food on their flight. Margarita Simonyan, editor in chief for RT [Russia Today], posted on X that the Moscow press corps was given chicken kyiv cutlets as they travelled to the talks. Several Kremlin propagandists expressed joy at the apparent troll move. “Putin and Trump should turn [Volodymyr] Zelensky into a chicken kyiv. There’s no shortage of humor in the Kremlin,” commentator Sergei Markov posted on social media, via The Guardian. The airplane food was not the only non-too-subtle provocation from Russia ahead of the ceasefire talks in Alaska. Putin’s top diplomat, Sergei Lavrov, was seen wearing a shirt reading “CCCP,”—Russian for USSR—when he arrived in Alaska. The shirt was taken as a hint that Russia has no intention of ending its invasion of Ukraine or wider goals. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Trump’s team was also served chicken on Air Force 1 on its way to Anchorage, but served with waffles rather than a kyiv.