‘Heartbroken’ Barry Manilow Misses His Musical’s New York Opening After Getting COVID
‘THE CRUELEST THING’
The singer and now-musical composer Barry Manilow says he is “heartbroken” after testing positive for COVID, meaning he will miss tonight’s New York opening night of Harmony, a musical he and collaborator Bruce Sussman have been working on for many years. “I am heartbroken to say that I have just tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be able to attend tonight’s opening night performance of my new musical, Harmony,” Manilow said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. “This just might be the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me: 25 years waiting for this show to premiere in New York and I can’t attend. Even in the face of this pandemic, we New Yorkers remain the toughest, staunchest people on the planet—so, put on a mask and go see a show!” In an interview with The Daily Beast last month, Manilow condemned Republican politicians formulating anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ laws, and said his famous chart-topper “Mandy” had diverted him from his real dream of “writing the great Broadway musical.” Harmony: A New Musical is being staged at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, and is about The Comedian Harmonists, one of the most successful musical performance groups in Europe in the years leading up to World War II.