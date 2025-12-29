‘Heartbroken’ Singer Reveals Her Friend Disappeared in Christmas Day Tragedy

Singer Kate Bush has opened up on her “heartbreak” after a friend disappeared in a Christmas Day swimming tragedy.

Matthew Upham, an antiques dealer, was swept away alongside another man by large waves during the annual event in Budleigh Salterton, a town in Devon, on the south coast of England. Authorities searched the sea for around seven hours before calling off the operation.

Both men remain unaccounted for, and Bush, 67, has paid tribute to her friend of 30 years. “He [Mr Upham] was one of those people who touched everyone he met,” the “Running Up That Hill” singer said on her official website.

Matthew Upham is presumed dead. Instagram/matthew_upham_antiques

“He was extraordinarily kind, thoughtful and lived life to the full. He was also a great deal of fun.”

She said the 63-year-old was a “very strong swimmer” who respected the sea. “It’s so tragic that he lost his life this way,” Bush said. “The world has lost someone incredibly special. Thank you Matthew, for being one of the best friends anyone could have.”

She added: “His family are heartbroken and along with many of his friends, so am I.”

Upham’s family also paid tribute, using his business Instagram account. “Matthew is deeply loved and will be forever missed,” the family statement said.

Upham and a man in his 40s got into trouble in the sea. Instagram/matthew_upham_antiques

“We would like to express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to the emergency services who responded, particularly the RNLI and coastguard, for their dedication, professionalism and tireless efforts during this extremely difficult time. We are profoundly grateful for their compassion and support.”

Another swimmer who was rescued described the conditions that claimed two lives. Two fully clothed bystanders rushed to the aid of Mike Brown, 60, pulling him out of the choppy sea. He said “treacherous” six foot waves and wind gusts of 65 mph struck the beach.

“After successive waves crashing me into the stones, I managed to get into relatively shallow water, but I was spent,” he told BBC News. He said he felt “unable to get out” and feared he would die before the bystanders saved him.

“I had no energy left to stand and I’d taken a number of blows to the head. With hindsight it was clearly a mistake to try and get in.”