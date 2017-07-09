Heat Wave Fuels California Wildfires

CHEAT SHEET
A heat wave across parts of California is fueling wildfires in the state, with the Alamo fire in Santa Barbara County spreading across 23,000 acres and causing 200 people to evacuate from their homes. A separate fire near Lake Cachuma has engulfed 7,800 acres, officials said. A fire north of Sacramento has torched 4,400 acres. Around than 1,000 firefighters are working to contain the Alamo fire, which is just 10 percent contained. “Low humidity, high heat and the winds are right — and there’s just a lot of stuff to burn,” Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Gina DePinto said.