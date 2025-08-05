Heavy Metal Icon Ozzy Osbourne’s Cause of Death Revealed
CLOSURE
Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death has been revealed, according to a newly released death certificate. The 76-year-old Black Sabbath legend died on July 22 after suffering an acute myocardial infarction and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. This is doctor speak for a heart attack—and it happens when blood flow to the heart gets blocked, usually by a clot, starving the heart muscle of oxygen and causing tissue to die. The document, obtained by The Sun, also listed coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction. Osbourne—who publicly revealed a Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2019—reportedly died surrounded by family. He was buried last week in a private ceremony on the grounds of his Buckinghamshire estate, with family and a roster of rock legends in attendance. His death came just weeks after a final, emotional return to the stage at Villa Park soccer stadium in his hometown of Birmingham, in England’s West Midlands region. The farewell show marked a rare reunion with his original Black Sabbath bandmates, their first time performing together since 2005. “You’ve no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said at the packed-out venue.